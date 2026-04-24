Kelly’s Fight for Life: Spared by a Miracle, Now F

On his way to check on a finished job that he had just completed for a big client, Kelly—a proud, hardworking, blue-collar Colorado electrician—was violently struck broadside on the highway at 55 mph. The impact completely totaled his vehicle, forcing it off the road and narrowly missing an electrical transformer and a power pole before smashing head-on into the concrete base of a light pole. Kelly hit the windshield with his head, causing his first Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).





Because the paramedics on the scene took the other driver away in an ambulance, Devon, his wife, decided not to wait around. She drove Kelly straight to an urgent care clinic herself to get him checked out. The clinic evaluated him and told them he was fine, so they went home, believing the worst was behind them.





But a hidden, life-or-death crisis was building. Unbeknownst to anyone, the impact had burst blood vessels deep in Kelly's throat. A few days later at home, the real nightmare hit. He suddenly started vomiting blood and collapsed right in front of Devon. He hit his head on the doorjamb as he fell, causing a second TBI in just four days. He passed out, and after Devon got him conscious again, he threw up more blood before the ambulance arrived.





At the hospital, Devon and Kelly's mom were told he had lost 60% of his blood. The doctors explained that people usually die after losing 40%, and they couldn't understand how he was still alive, let alone conscious and talking to them. He was rushed into emergency surgery, and the doctors told Devon and Kelly's mom he had about a 3% chance of surviving.





By the grace of God and the power of prayer, Kelly came out of it alive. As Scripture says in Psalm 118:17, “I will not die but live, and will proclaim what the Lord has done.”





We believe it would be an utter sin to ignore God's clear will that Kelly needed to stay here. He still has work left to do for his family, for his country, and for God. The Lord stopped this tragedy because He has a plan for Kelly's future—a future that a 3% survival rate could not cancel out. As promised in Jeremiah 29:11, “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”





A Life Built by Hand and a Dream Interrupted

Kelly is a man who loves God, his country, and his family more than anything else. He doesn't have the resources of big corporations or a silver spoon. He has worked hard with his hands since he was 21 years old to provide electricity for people and businesses, making their lives brighter and their homes warmer. He was right in the middle of trying to scale and grow his independent business when this tragedy struck.





Because Kelly is a proud provider who would never want to accept help, Devon and the family are setting up this fundraiser completely in secret without telling him yet.





The Financial Battle Ahead

While we praise Jesus for this miracle, the financial road ahead is a mountain no family should have to climb alone:

* No Legal Recourse: The lady who hit him carried minimal insurance and has no assets to obtain, making a lawsuit completely pointless.

* Loss of the Work Vehicle: With his vehicle completely totaled in the crash, the family is left without the vital transportation needed for the business.

* Over $250k in Business Losses: Being unable to work threatens the business Kelly spent his life building, resulting in an immediate $250,000+ loss.

* Stepping Into the Gap: To keep the business running and the lights on, Kelly and Devon's brave 19-year-old son is trying to step in and keep the company moving, with help from Devon.

* Protecting the American Dream: Their 17-year-old daughter is graduating high school this year. We want to make sure she can still fulfill her American dream of going to college without this tragedy stealing her future.

* Lifelong Medical Care: Kelly faces a long road of therapy for two consecutive TBIs. He will also have lifelong complications, requiring yearly throat scopes to ensure his vessels don't rupture again, and the long-term impact of the brain injuries is still unknown.





How You Can Help

We have absolute faith in our fellow Christians and fellow Americans that they won't let Kelly, Devon, and their kids suffer after all God did to save him. As James 5:15 states, “And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up.”





We are trying to raise every dollar—heck, every penny—to ensure they don't emerge from this tragedy completely submerged in unpaid medical debt, and that they have the resources to stay on the path of recovery so Kelly can get back to what the Lord intended.





We think Kelly has paid enough. If you can find it in your heart to donate, pray, or share this link with your friends, family, and church community, we can mark down a win for what is right and reverse the suffering that evil is trying to cast into their lives.





Thank you, and GOD BLESS YOU.



