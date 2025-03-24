Funeral expenses for Keith McKay

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $300
Keith McKay passed away on Sunday March 23 2025. Keith enjoyed playing games with his family as well as reading and watching old TV shows. He is survived by his wife, mother, sister and 3 children.
This fundraiser will go to help pay for funeral expenses, burial costs as well as a funeral service.
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your father and family ❤️
I know its not much, but hope it helps. Again so sorry for your loss.
