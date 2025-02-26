Help Me Keep My Boys

Hi everyone, I never imagined I’d be in this position, but I’m reaching out with a humble heart, asking for your support during the most difficult time of my life. As a mother, my greatest purpose is to love, protect, and provide for my two amazing boys. But right now, I’m in a legal battle to keep them with me, and I need your help. It has been requested that the other parent be allowed to move my boys across the country (nearly 3,000 miles away) to which, if granted, I would only have access to the boys for major holidays, around 2-3 times a year. Unfortunately, custody disputes can be costly, and without proper legal representation, I risk losing the ability to give my children the stable, loving home they deserve. I need to secure an attorney as soon as possible, but the retainer fee is beyond what I can afford on my own. That’s why I’m turning to my community—family, friends, and kindhearted strangers—who believe that children belong in a safe and nurturing environment. Every dollar raised will go directly toward legal fees to ensure I have the representation needed to fight for my boys. No amount is too small—every bit helps, and even if you can’t contribute financially, sharing this page and keeping us in your prayers means the world to us. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your love, support, and generosity. My boys are my everything, and with your help, I will continue to fight for them with everything I have. With gratitude, Ari