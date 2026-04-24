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Keeping Our Family Together Through an Unexpected

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRebeca Andrade

Keeping Our Family Together Through an Unexpected

My name is Rebeca, and I am a mother doing everything I can to keep my family together during one of the most difficult times we have ever faced.

Recently, my husband was deported, and his absence has completely changed our lives. Overnight, I became responsible for carrying the financial and emotional weight of our household while trying to stay strong for our children.

We are struggling to keep up with our basic necessities, including housing, food, utilities, and everyday bills. I am doing everything I can to provide for my 4 children, but right now, it has become more than I can manage on my own.

This fundraiser is not something I ever imagined I would have to create. Asking for help is difficult, but my children depend on me, and right now I have to put my pride aside and ask for support.

Any amount, no matter how small, would help us tremendously. Your contribution can help keep a roof over our heads, put food on our table, keep our utilities on, and give our family some stability while we work through this incredibly difficult chapter.

If you aren’t able to donate, sharing our fundraiser, praying for our family, or simply keeping us in your thoughts means more than you know.

My children and I are trying our best to keep moving forward. We are hoping that with the kindness and support of others, we can get through this difficult time and rebuild some sense of stability for our family.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read our story and for any help you are able to give. ❤️

With love and gratitude,

Rebeca and my children

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