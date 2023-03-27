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Keep Vulnerable & marginalized Children in School

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Keep Vulnerable & marginalized Children in School

Goal₦700,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byNkiruka Perpetua Opara

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nkiruka Perpetua Opara

Keep Vulnerable & marginalized Children in School

There are children in Iyana-Ilogbo, Ogun State, who want to go to school, but whose families simply cannot afford to keep them there.


For these children, staying in school can depend on whether there is money for school fees, books and other learning materials. Sometimes, it can even depend on whether there is food to eat before or during the school day.


This is why I am asking you to support an education initiative that is giving vulnerable and marginalized children the opportunity to stay in school, learn and have a safer future.


The initiative was started in 2020 by a gender-based violence advocate and child safety activist whose personal experience of surviving multiple rape incidents led her to dedicate her life to protecting children, especially girls and young women. She understands what it means for a child or young woman to be vulnerable, and she has chosen to turn that experience into something that gives other children a better chance.


What started as a 100% free elementary education programme now supports about 150 vulnerable and out-of-school children in the Iyana-Ilogbo community.


But this work is not only about getting children into a classroom.


It is about making it possible for them to remain there.


The children receive free tuition, learning materials, meals and mentorship. The school feeding programme is particularly important because a hungry child cannot be expected to concentrate, participate and learn effectively. A meal at school can mean the difference between a child struggling through a lesson hungry and a child being able to focus on what is being taught.


There is also a group of children who need a different kind of support — teenage girls and teenage mothers who have been pushed further away from education because of poverty and difficult circumstances.


Through the Education Beyond Walls project, they are given opportunities to acquire practical skills that can help them move towards economic independence and a more secure future.


This matters because when a girl has no access to education, skills or economic opportunities, her vulnerability can increase. She may become more exposed to exploitation, child marriage, abuse, domestic violence, child labour and other situations that can take away her choices.


Supporting her education and skills development gives her another option.


Over the years, this initiative has worked within the community to address these vulnerabilities and has contributed to tackling issues including early child marriage, sexual abuse, domestic violence, substance abuse and child labour.


There is already a foundation here. There are children being reached. There are teachers showing up. There are girls learning skills. There is a community that is benefiting from the work.


What is needed now is the funding to sustain it.


The current monthly funding requirement is ₦700,000. This covers school fees and learning materials, school meals, skills acquisition training for teenage girls and teenage mothers, and transportation stipends for the volunteer teachers who support the children.


I am appealing to you because I believe this is the kind of intervention where your support can have a direct and visible impact.


Your contribution can help keep a child in school.


It can help put a meal in front of a hungry pupil.


It can provide learning materials for a child who would otherwise go without them.


It can give a teenage girl the opportunity to learn a skill instead of having her circumstances determine the rest of her life.


Most importantly, it can help a vulnerable child remain connected to education and opportunity.


We are raising ₦700,000 each month to keep this programme running.


Please consider making a contribution towards this fundraiser and helping us keep vulnerable and marginalized children in school.


No child should have to leave school simply because their family is poor.


No child should have to choose between learning and eating.


And no girl's future should be determined by the circumstances she was born into.


Your support can help keep the door to education open.

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