Keep my house and car

Hello.

First off I don't like asking for help ever, I'm the one that usually dose the helping. But thats what got me in my situation now. I helped family with the promise I would be paid back, but that never happened and with the economy I'm able to pay my monthly bills but not the extra I owe. I lended money 1yr ago that was for my bills and since then I fell behind on my house and I'm in the beginning of foreclosure. I have applied for help but was told it can be up to 2 months before I will know anything and I only have 45 days. And now I'm close to my 2nd month behind on my truck trying to save my house. I have a ebay that im selling what I can and any other ways to sell what I can. But im running short on time. If anyone can find it in there hearts to help I will be very appreciative. In any amount will help. I'm a single father struggling at the moment and no family has the ability to help. I don't qualify for any loans, plus I really can't take on another bill/payment. Ive helped so many people in my life. I hope people find it in there hearts to help back. Thank you for your time.