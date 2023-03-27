Keep Merceline In School and Dignity for 500 Girls

Keep Merceline in School





My name is Lucy Odiwa, Founder of WomenChoice , a social enterprise dedicated to ensuring that no girl misses school because of her period. I grew up experiencing period poverty myself and understand the fear, shame, and educational barriers that menstruation can create for girls from low-income families. For the past several years, I have worked with schools, communities, and organizations across East Africa to provide menstrual health education and reusable sanitary pads to girls who need them most.

Yet despite the progress we have made, I continue to meet girls whose stories remind me why this work matters.





One of those girls is Merceline Apondi Otuoma.





Today, I want to tell you about a girl named Merceline Apondi Otuoma from my rural home community in Rapogi, Kenya.





Merceline started her period when she was only 9 years old, a Class 4 student at Rombe Primary School. She was still a child. She did not understand what was happening to her body, and her family could not afford sanitary pads.





Each month, Merceline used old cloth rags to manage her period. The rags often shifted while she was in class. Sometimes they leaked. Sometimes blood stained her uniform. The fear of standing up in class became overwhelming.





The laughter and whispers from other children cut deeply. Some students pointed at her. Others avoided sitting near her. What should have been a normal part of growing up became a source of humiliation and shame.





Eventually, Merceline began missing school.





For nearly five days every month, she stayed home because she could not face the possibility of leaking in class again. Every month she watched her classmates move ahead while she struggled to catch up. Her grades began to suffer, not because she lacked intelligence, but because she lacked the basic menstrual products needed to stay in school.





Yet Merceline had a dream.





She wanted to become a nurse.





Her younger sister lived with sickle cell disease and often suffered severe pain crises. Merceline would sit beside her, watching helplessly as her sister cried through the night. She dreamed of one day caring for sick children and helping families like her own.

But period poverty was slowly stealing that dream.





Then a local motorcycle rider who occasionally gave her rides to school noticed that she was absent frequently. He began giving her small amounts of money. Desperate to stay in school and continue pursuing her education, Merceline used that money to buy sanitary pads.





Until a bold woman oneday saw her receiving money from the motorcycle rider and called it out and pulled Merceline to the side and educated her about grooming for sex, and the unwanted pregnancy that would come with it, sexually transmitted infections and even HIV/AIDS





Merceline was lucky to have a neighbour intervene early





No nine-year-old girl should have to depend on the kindness of unrelated adults just to manage her period and attend school safely.





Unfortunately, Merceline's story is not unique.





Across rural Kenya and Sub-Saharan Africa, thousands of girls miss school every month because they cannot afford menstrual products. Many use unsafe alternatives such as old rags, newspapers, mattress foam, or other makeshift materials. Some become vulnerable to exploitation simply because they need money for basic menstrual supplies.





This campaign aims to change that reality.

We are raising funds to provide 500 girls in Rapogi, Kenya with a complete menstrual dignity kit consisting of:

A pack of reusable Salama Pads Three pairs of underwear A bar of soap

The cost is just $10 per girl.

Our goal is to raise $5,000 so that 500 girls can attend school with confidence, protect their health, and continue pursuing their dreams.

When you give:





$10 helps one girl stay in school. $50 helps five girls. $100 helps ten girls. $500 helps fifty girls.

Your donation is more than a menstrual kit.

It is a girl staying in class instead of staying home.

It is confidence replacing shame.

It is dignity replacing fear.

It is a future nurse, teacher, doctor, engineer, or leader remaining on the path toward her dreams.





Merceline's dream was to help care for children like her sister. Today, there are hundreds of girls just like her who are fighting to stay in school despite the barriers of period poverty.





When I was a teenage girl, I experienced period poverty firsthand. I know what it feels like to worry about how to manage your period, to feel ashamed, and to struggle in silence. That experience inspired me to dedicate my life to helping girls stay in school through access to menstrual products and education.





Together, we can ensure that a girl's period never determines her future.

Please donate, share this campaign, and help keep 500 girls in school.

Because every girl deserves dignity. Every girl deserves education. Every girl deserves a future.





Kindly receive my humble gratitude in advance





Thank you