Support Karen's Neck Surgery & Preserve Kealy Farm

Karen Kealy, a resilient farmer and beloved member of the Peace Region, is facing the fight of her life — not just for her health, but for the future of her farm. After a previous neck surgery in Canada left her in worse condition, she's now in debilitating daily pain. Even basic tasks like walking, cooking, or feeding animals have become excruciating. No Canadian surgeon will offer a revision or second opinion, so she's forced to seek care abroad.





Karen is selling off her cherished cows, goats, and geese — not because she wants to, but because she needs urgent funds for life-changing neck surgery, travel expenses, and recovery support. Some of these animals are her beloved pet cows — the heart of Kealy Farm — raised with love and care and known for producing phenomenal calves.





💔 This is about more than one woman’s health.

Karen’s farm has been a cornerstone of food security in the Peace Region for years, providing ethically raised, grass-fed beef to local families. She’s poured her soul into this land and these animals. Helping Karen get this surgery means helping her reclaim her health and keep Kealy Farm alive.





All funds will go toward:

Urgent neck surgery and medical care abroad

Travel, accommodation, and recovery expenses

Farm and animal care during recovery





Let’s rally together to support someone who has given so much to our community.

Every donation, share, and prayer helps bring Karen closer to healing — and gives Kealy Farm a fighting chance to thrive once again.





🙏 Donate now. Share widely. Stand with Karen and Kealy Farm.