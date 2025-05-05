Giving Back to Kay Smith

Kay Smith is a wonderful neighbor, friend, cousin, aunt, sister, and wife. She also continues to work in her Hair Salon full-time, serving her clients who are like family to her. She loves in action, serving everyone she cares about in tangible ways - Giving without expecting anything in return. On Monday, May 5, 2025, our dear Kay fell at her home and badly injured her back/shoulder area. Thankfully, she was able to call Maurice who quickly came to help her and found her in excruciating pain. She traveled by ambulance to the hospital, where they determined she had dislocated her shoulder. Thankfully, they were able to put it back in place, but she is still dealing with a lot of pain. The doctors say she will need to rest from work for at least two weeks for recovery. On top of the financial burden of not working, she will also have medical bills to pay (at this point, an unknown amount). Wanting to do something tangible to help her, I developed this fundraiser for a way to show her how much she is loved and supported by the community. I know there are so many people who have been touched by her kindness, or who know of her through her friends and family. If you feel led, would you please give any size gift to help our sweet Kay? And please pray for a quick healing process for her!

(**This will be updated when more information is known. To get this going quickly/since I don't have their banking info, all funds will be collected by me then passed on to Kay. 5/05/2025)