Kayla serving in Portugal and Spain !!!

This July I have the incredible opportunity to travel to Europe—Portugal and Spain—to serve as summer staff for Young Life!!! For two weeks, I’ll be working at a Young Life camp, joining a team that works behind the scenes to make sure every camper has an unforgettable experience. From setting up meals to cleaning and organizing activities I’ll be part of the hands and feet of the camp—supporting the mission in quiet but essential ways.

Young Life camps are more than just fun. They are a place where teenagers from all backgrounds come to encounter God in a real, personal way—many for the first time. My role may not be front and center, but it’s important. Every task I take on helps create the space for meaningful conversations, lifelong friendships, and transformed lives. I will first be going to the Portugal surf camp and then head to Barcelona for the first ever camp in Spain!

I’m raising funds to help cover the costs of travel and basic needs while I serve abroad. Your gift—no matter the size—will directly support this mission. You’re not just helping me get to Europe; you’re helping teenagers in Portugal and Spain experience the love of Jesus in a safe, joyful, and welcoming environment.

If you feel lead to donate monetarily, that would be greatly appreciated. But even more than financial support, I ask for prayers!!! Please pray for safe travel, for energy and strength while serving, and most of all—for the hearts of the campers I’ll be serving!

Thank you for being part of this journey with me and your support!!!!