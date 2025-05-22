Kat's Superpower is Unbreakable

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $482
Campaign funds will be received by Katherine Persang
Hello all,
I hope this fundraiser finds you well. I am reaching out to share a heartfelt initiative
that is dear to my heart. I had the privilege of meeting Kat back in
September 2021 during a campaign commercial shoot centered around our
shared tragedy of losing our sons to gun violence. Over the past few years, Kat has
displayed remarkable strength and resilience in her pursuit of justice for her son Bryce.
Despite facing unimaginable challenges and setbacks, including the recent diagnosis
of Stage One Uterine Cancer, Kat remains a fighter. Her determination to rebuild her life
while advocating for her late son is truly inspiring.
In light of Kat's ongoing battles, I have initiated a fundraiser to provide her with some
much-needed support during this difficult time. The funds raised will assist Kat in securing
stable housing, covering medical expenses, and easing the financial strain as she
undergoes treatment.
Your contribution, whether big or small, will make a significant difference in Kat's
journey towards recovery and healing. Kindly consider donating to or sharing this
fundraiser to show Kat that she is not alone in this fight.
I appreciate your time and support. Together, we can offer Kat the strength and
comfort she deserves.
Warm regards,
Tina
I love you lady. Take the time to heal and recover.
Sending love and prayers to you as well my friend.💗
Love you sis!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.