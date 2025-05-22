Kat's Superpower is Unbreakable

Hello all,

I hope this fundraiser finds you well. I am reaching out to share a heartfelt initiative

that is dear to my heart. I had the privilege of meeting Kat back in

September 2021 during a campaign commercial shoot centered around our

shared tragedy of losing our sons to gun violence. Over the past few years, Kat has

displayed remarkable strength and resilience in her pursuit of justice for her son Bryce.

Despite facing unimaginable challenges and setbacks, including the recent diagnosis

of Stage One Uterine Cancer, Kat remains a fighter. Her determination to rebuild her life

while advocating for her late son is truly inspiring.

In light of Kat's ongoing battles, I have initiated a fundraiser to provide her with some

much-needed support during this difficult time. The funds raised will assist Kat in securing

stable housing, covering medical expenses, and easing the financial strain as she

undergoes treatment.

Your contribution, whether big or small, will make a significant difference in Kat's

journey towards recovery and healing. Kindly consider donating to or sharing this

fundraiser to show Kat that she is not alone in this fight.

I appreciate your time and support. Together, we can offer Kat the strength and

comfort she deserves.

Warm regards,

