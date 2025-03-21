Katie's Mission Trip to Guatemalan Orphanage

I am so excited! This year I've been blessed with an amazing opportunity to join my eighth grade class at Epic Christian Academy on a missions trip to a safe home for kids in Guatemala.



Last year our school’s class of 8th graders connected with Casa Agua Azul, a home for abandoned and abused children in Guatemala’s Rio Dulce jungle region and spent a week loving and serving a group of children ages 6-15. As you can see from the video above, it was an amazing experience.

This year we have the opportunity to return to Casa Agua Azul and continue the work God is doing there. Our team, four 8th grades and three chaperones are so excited and grateful for this experience. We can't wait to continue pouring into and empowering these kids. We want to help them grow in their walk with Christ and their relationship with God while also showing them ways that they can use the Holy Spirit inside of them to be leaders in their own community.

While at Casa Agua Azul, we want to be loving, positive role models for the children. We want to help them understand their identities as sons and daughters of God. The boys there need healthy male role models in their lives to look up to and guide them. The girls need strong women to show them how to walk as valuable daughters of God. We also want to speak encouragement and truth into their lives, and make sure they know that they are not alone.

Last year our whole school prayed for the kids leading up to the trip and we cant wait to continue making that relationship stronger. We will do devotionals, prayer times, lessons, and skits with the kids but also go on adventures, play games and sports, and have a blast!

I'm so so grateful for this incredible opportunity to be a blessing to people in need of a reminder of God's love for them. My friend and I will be leading a dance ministry workshop while we're there and I can't wait to use the gifts and talents that God has blessed me with in a way that will impact others. Another 8th grader will be leading a drumming workshop for the kids at Casa Agua Azul.

If you are interested in supporting me and my team, the most important thing you can do is pray. We need prayers that God will prepare us for our trip and bless our efforts as we love these children in Guatemala. We also need prayers that our financial needs will be met. At this time we need to raise $1,400 each to attend this trip and that is quite a challenge! Helping to cover our financial needs would also be an amazing way to get involved. Would you consider supporting me with a small donation? If you feel led to contribute financially you can make a check payable to Epic Christian Academy and please mention my name in the “memo” section.

Thank you and God bless!!!