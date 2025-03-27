Honoring Katheldia WoW Guild Dad and Hero

In Loving Memory of Michael "Katheldia" Wilson



On the morning of March 27th, 2025, our dear friend 'Katheldia' passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a loving father, a loyal friend, and a quiet force of kindness and humility in the lives of everyone who knew him.

Katheldia and his son Janaomi joined our World of Warcraft Classic guild, Wife Aggro, in 2019, and over the years they became two of our most loyal and beloved members. Katheldia was never one to seek the spotlight—he was always willing to offer his spot in groups so someone else could shine, always encouraging others and supporting the team however he could. Whether it was raid night or just hanging out in chat, he carried himself with quiet generosity and grace, always putting others before himself.

Katheldia deeply cherished the time he spent with his son, Janaomi. It was obvious how proud he was to share his love of World of Warcraft with him. He used to tell us stories about playing WoW back in the early 2000s with a young Janaomi on his lap, and when they joined Wife Aggro together, it was clear how meaningful it was for him to play and spend time with his son. Janaomi was just 14 at the time—and now, he’s preparing to head off to college. As he steps into this next chapter of life, we want to give our guildmates, friends, and anyone who’s been touched by Katheldia’s kindness the chance to support Janaomi and his family during this incredibly difficult time.

This fund will go toward easing the burden of funeral expenses and providing support to the family as they grieve and heal. Any amount helps, and even if you can’t donate, please consider sharing this page and lifting them up in your thoughts and prayers.

Katheldia’s legacy is one of quiet strength, generosity, and deep love. Let’s honor that legacy together.