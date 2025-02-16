Help Kate Heal

Kate Cavanaugh has been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a dangerous bone marrow disorder, that will require an extensive series of treatments including chemotherapy, biopsies, and if those are successful, hopefully a bone marrow transplant. In addition, if she has a bone marrow transplant, her parents will have to relocate to Washington D.C. for several months including finding a place to rent. Kate is a fighter, and we are looking for fighters to help support her medical journey. Please consider donating as much as you can to Kate to give her the best possible chance of beating her disease and her family the peace of mind they need during this trying time.