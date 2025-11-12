Karmelo Anthony Legal Fund

KARMELO ANTHONY OFFICIAL LEGAL APPEAL FUND

Administered by Lead Attorney Russell Wilson





Following Karmelo Anthony’s conviction and 35-year sentence, the legal fight continues through the appellate courts.





The Karmelo Anthony Official Legal Appeal Fund has been established exclusively to support Karmelo’s appeal, and case-related expenses.





All contributions will be deposited directly into an attorney trust account administered by lead attorney Russell Wilson. Karmelo’s family will not receive, control, or spend these funds.





Contributions will be used solely for legal expenses, briefs and filings, transcripts, investigators, experts, and other necessary litigation costs.





Appeals can be lengthy and expensive. Every contribution helps ensure Karmelo’s attorneys have the resources necessary to pursue every available legal and constitutional remedy.





The legal fight continues. The pursuit of justice continues.

Donate today to support Karmelo Anthony’s appeal.





All contributions are designated exclusively for Karmelo Anthony’s legal representation and case-related legal expenses and will be deposited into an attorney trust account administered by lead attorney Russell Wilson. Karmelo Anthony’s family will not receive or control these funds.



