Karen Minot Memorial and Family Support Fund

About the Organizer:

My name is Lewis Josey, and I am a close, long-time family friend of Karen Minot and her children. I have set up this campaign on behalf of the family, and all funds raised will go directly to her children to help them cover her sudden funeral and memorial expenses.

​On the night of Saturday, July 11th, our lives were completely shattered by the sudden and tragic loss of our dear friend, mother, and loved one, Karen Lynn Minot. Karen was involved in a fatal pedestrian accident in Hendersonville, NC, and was taken from us far too soon.

​This unexpected tragedy has left her children and her entire family completely devastated and facing an unimaginable reality. No one can ever prepare for the emotional toll of losing a mother so suddenly, let alone the immediate financial burden that comes with it.

​How Your Donations Will Help:

All funds raised from this campaign will go directly to Karen's family to help cover:

​Funeral and burial/cremation services to give Karen the respectful, beautiful farewell she deserves.

​Memorial service expenses so her family, friends, and the community can gather to honor her memory.

​Immediate financial support for her children as they take time off work to grieve, navigate the legal aftermath, and try to face life without her.