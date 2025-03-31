Supporting Karen Blair

Attention Mineola folks...a hometown friend needs help! Karen has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and will be undergoing treatment. Her income is limited and any donation will be greatly appreciated. I chose to use GiveSendGo because the only fees taken from your donation are what the credit card company assesses (about 2.7%).

Many folks have been helped by Karen over the years through her role in healthcare. Whether she has helped you get samples of your meds, helped you set up payment plans, physically taken care of you, driven you to appointments, provided meals, etc... It is now time to do help her!

This is a note posted by Karen last week:

Just a note to ask each of my FB family to say a prayer for me. I have been diagnosed with breast cancer and will be fighting the fight beginning next week. I know I have the Good Lord in my corner and with y'all's support i will be ok. Knowing and seeing what I have in my last 40 years it's hard to know the outcome but I know a positive attitude is the biggest hurdle. I know y'all can help with making me laugh and allowing me to see life through your eyes. Thanks for the prayers and I will try my best to keep you updated. It will be a roller coaster and a test of my ability to be a good patient.🤗 Usually us medical people are the worst. Know I love and appreciate each of you. ❤️



