Send 2007 IFFC Boys to Kansas National Tournament!

The Boys 2007 Idaho Falls Futbol Club has officially earned an invitation to the 2026 US Youth Soccer President’s Cup National Tournament in Wichita, Kansas, a massive accomplishment for a group of young men who have trained, sacrificed, and competed at the highest levels to get here.





This is a once‑in‑a‑lifetime opportunity. But getting an entire team to a national tournament comes with real costs: travel, lodging, meals, and tournament fees. For many families, those expenses add up quickly, and we don’t want finances to be the reason a single player stays home.





We’re asking our community to stand behind these boys and help send them to represent Idaho Falls on the national stage.





All donations will be divided evenly among the players, unless a family chooses to opt out because they do not need financial assistance. Every dollar you give directly reduces the cost for the players who need it most.





These boys have earned their shot. With your help, they’ll get to take it.





Thank you to everyone who can donate to help!





Note: This fundraiser is being organized by Greg Pruett (father of goalkeeper Deacon Pruett), with the permission of IFFC Coach Howell.