I'm raising $2,500 to help create my original animated superhero series, Kangaroo & Butterfly: Guardians of Las Vegas.





The story follows Kai and Luna, two normal 16-year-old teenagers living in Las Vegas. They go to school, have homework, friends, two teachers, and everyday teenage problems, but they have a secret. Kai becomes Kangaroo, a superhero with incredible jumping abilities, super strength, and amazing powers. Luna becomes Butterfly, a superheroine who can fly and use magical butterfly powers.





Neither knows the other's secret identity. Meanwhile, a mysterious villain is creating chaos across Las Vegas, forcing them to balance their normal teenage lives with being superheroes.





The funds will help pay for animation, character art, voice and audio work, music, effects, and production. Every donation and share helps bring this show to life. Thank you for your support!