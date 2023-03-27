Kambandi Rescue Centre For Teen Mothers

My name is Alex Ngera the project manager of our community based Kambandi Rescue Centre located in Kambandi , Eastern Region, Kenya.We serve adolescence girls between the ages of 13 to 18 who have dropped out of school due to pregnancy and are facing stigma,poverty and isolation from a judgemental society.At our centre we train these teen Mothers in beadwork .Our community value jewelry because they define our cultural heritage .Different age groups have specific jewelry so these ornaments have ready market in our Chuka community .Our teen Mothers are thus able to sell their products and support their kids and families .The centre also seeks funding from well wishers to support the girls in completing senior school studies and also enroll them on medical cover to access medical care for themselves and their kids .We also engage counselors for psychosocial support for the girls .To promote acceptance of the girls in the society we also register the girls to participate in communal activities like planting of trees ,cleaning social amenities like chief's camps,health centres and presentations during public holidays like independence day celebrations .

Our mission is to restore dignity one girl at a time.