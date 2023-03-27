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Kambandi Rescue Centre for Teen Mothers

GoalKSh 8,500,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created byNgera Alex

Kambandi Rescue Centre for Teen Mothers

My name is Alex Ngera project manager of the above named community based organization located in Kambandi Eastern Kenya seeking your support for our current programmes.We serve adolescence girls between the ages of 13 to 18 who have dropped out of school due to pregnancy and are facing stigma,poverty and isolation from a judgemental society.We train the girls in beadwork because jewelry is a vital part of our cultural heritage .Each age group has specific jewelry that they wear so the jewelry that our girls make have ready market .This way our girls are able to sell the jewelry and support their kids .We also engage our local churches ,county government and well-wishers for funds to support the girls in accessing medical care and psychosocial support from certified counselors .We also register the girls to engage in communal activities like cleaning urban centres ,local hospitals ,trading centres ,tree planting days and presentations during public holidays like independence day celebrations to change the attitude of the society to accept these girls and not reject them.Our mission as a centre is to restore the dignity one girl at a time.The visibility we get from the support would enable us to reach more girls in Kambandi,Chera ,Chuka ,Rukindu and Kanwa locations.

Thank you in advance for support .

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