Kalen and Jalen’s Jesus Club Tour Mission Trip

🌟 Hey there! I’m Kalen, and today I want to share a heartwarming story with you all. It's about my brother and me taking the Gospel message directly into California high schools through our ministry, The Jesus Clubs. 🙏 🍂 Last year was a game-changer when over 5,000 students attended our youth rallies, where an amazing 900 of them chose to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior! It’s nothing short of miraculous how God works through these events that we run. 😊 But here comes the real kicker: this year, with your help, we're aiming for even bigger numbers—and more importantly, hearts touched by His love. We believe He can do so much more in each student’s life. It all starts with going back to high schools and sharing how Jesus can change their lives too! 🌈 Now here’s where it gets really interesting: we need your support. The financial goal for this outreach is a hefty $10,000, which sounds almost daunting now that I say it out loud. But you know what they say? When God is leading the way, nothing is impossible! 🚀 Imagine being part of something so much bigger than yourself—part of making sure these youth rallies happen and knowing you played a significant role in impacting young lives for Christ. That’s why we need your help TODAY if you feel called to partner with us financially or through prayer support. Here are two quotes that sum up our hearts behind this mission: "It's not about how much we give, but how much love we put into giving." - Mother Teresa and "When you have God on your side, even the seemingly impossible becomes possible." So let’s join hands together in faith—no matter what numbers you can bring to the table, every bit counts! 🙌 Remember our goal: $10,000 by August 22nd. Together with friends like you standing behind us, we believe nothing is out of reach for God's calling on this ministry. So let’s rally together in faith and make a difference where it matters most—in the lives of young people who need Jesus! 🙏💛 Ready to be part of something bigger than ourselves? Let’s bring hope, love, and light into those halls that desperately need them. Together with you all, we can turn dreams into reality for these students in Christ! ✨ P.S. If God is leading you to support this ministry financially or even just share your prayers, please hit reply or reach out through our contact form on the campaign page linked below. We’d love nothing more than to update you personally about how we’re making a difference and changing lives for Jesus! 🙏✨ #CaliforniaCalling #TheJesusClubs #YouthRallyForChrist