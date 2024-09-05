Kairos Telford Prison Ministry

Raised:
USD $2,520
Campaign funds will be received by Byron Relayson
Go into the maximum prison, Barry Telford Unit in New Boston, TX to share the good new of The Gospel. To seek and save the lost and present to them a chance of salvation. Matthew 25:36 - I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick, and you cared for me, I was in prison and you visited me. Matthew 25:40 - And the King will answer them, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.”
Brian Warrick Zelled me this donation to Kairos Ministry
Congrats on finishing man!
Congratulations Pat for acheiving a difficult goal! We are all proud of you!
50 Miles of love
Thank you
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.