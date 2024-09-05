Kairos Telford Prison Ministry

Go into the maximum prison, Barry Telford Unit in New Boston, TX to share the good new of The Gospel. To seek and save the lost and present to them a chance of salvation. Matthew 25:36 - I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick, and you cared for me, I was in prison and you visited me. Matthew‬ ‭25‬:‭40‬ - And the King will answer them, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.”