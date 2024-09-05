Campaign Image

Kairos Telford Prison Ministry

Go into the maximum prison, Barry Telford Unit in New Boston, TX to share the good new of The Gospel. To seek and save the lost and present to them a chance of salvation. Matthew 25:36 - I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick, and you cared for me, I was in prison and you visited me. Matthew‬ ‭25‬:‭40‬ - And the King will answer them, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.”

Recent Donations
Talent General Contractor
$ 600.00 USD
5 days ago

Brian Warrick Zelled me this donation to Kairos Ministry

John Meaney
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Charlie Vincent
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Congrats on finishing man!

Will Martin
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Congratulations Pat for acheiving a difficult goal! We are all proud of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Samuel Zfaz DDS
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

50 Miles of love

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you

