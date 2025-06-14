Financial Support for Sadaf Sabrina and Armani

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,000
Total Raised:
USD $790
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Julie Denton
This is a campaign to support the family of James Smith, who tragically died on June 11 2025. As he was the sole financial provider, 100% of funds raised will be going to his wife and two children who remain behind without him.
Jim will be missed by so many. Our team always enjoyed working with Jim. RIP Jim
Jim was a great person and a pleasure to work with. I am deeply sorry for his passing. My deepest condolences to your family.
A beautiful soul left this earth. Blessings to his family.
💜So sorry for your loss, friend. Praying for you and your family. 💜
I'm so deeply sorry for your loss. James was a wonderful man and the world will sorely miss him!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.