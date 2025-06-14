Campaign Image

Financial Support for Sadaf Sabrina and Armani

Monthly Goal:

 USD $1,000

Total Raised:

 USD $790

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Julie Denton

Campaign funds will be received by Julie Denton

Financial Support for Sadaf Sabrina and Armani

This is a campaign to support the family of James Smith, who tragically died on June 11 2025. As he was the sole financial provider, 100% of funds raised will be going to his wife and two children who remain behind without him.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
23 days ago

Jim will be missed by so many. Our team always enjoyed working with Jim. RIP Jim

Cynthia
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jim was a great person and a pleasure to work with. I am deeply sorry for his passing. My deepest condolences to your family.

A friend
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

A beautiful soul left this earth. Blessings to his family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

💜So sorry for your loss, friend. Praying for you and your family. 💜

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm so deeply sorry for your loss. James was a wonderful man and the world will sorely miss him!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo