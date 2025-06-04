Shebas home cat sanctuary needs you!

Hi we are Jonathan and Sharon Reif

We formed a 501C3 Cat charity in July of 2023

In Dec of 2024 we were forcibly raided and shutdown.

Why? we do not understand ourselves see video below:

https://youtu.be/WotGnZq4fMI?si=Yq6ngsWHql0HRAwU

We followed our charity mission statement and took sick and disabled cats and funded the majority from our own resources.

PACC and PCSD violated our rights as you see and have since charged us and I have lost all my income. They have caused an insurmountable amount stress. The have left us to fight with no money and resources and are out to get us regardless what it takes.

However you can help financial, sharing or prayer is appreciated.

Jonathan and Sharon Reif