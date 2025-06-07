Justice for Shawn Green

Greetings, my name is Devon Green, and I’m reaching out with a heavy heart on behalf of my brother, Shawn Green — a proud U.S. Air Reserve veteran, father, brother, and friend. Shawn has always answered the call to serve his country and to support those in need. Now, he needs our help.

Since February 20, 2025, Shawn has been held in Cole County Jail without bond, under false allegations that have upended his life. Despite his honorable service, clean record, and dedication as a father of five, he remains incarcerated without bond and without adequate legal representation.

Since being arrested in February Shawn was unable to contact his family until around April — nearly two months during which we had no idea where he was or if he was even safe. We were left calling around, desperate for answers.

The system is failing him. Because of these fabricated allegations, he was denied bond, and without proper legal support, he is at serious risk of losing everything he has worked so hard to build most importantly his bond with his five children.

We are urgently seeking to raise approximately $8,000 to hire a qualified attorney who can fight for Shawn’s freedom, clear his name, and bring the truth to light.

Shawn served honorably in the U.S. Air Reserve (MO) and has always lived by the values of justice, integrity, and duty. He doesn’t deserve to be silenced, forgotten, or punished for a crime he didn’t commit.

No veteran — or human being — should sit behind bars without a voice.





How You Can Help

🙏 Pray for Shawn and our family

💵 Donate whatever you can — every dollar counts

📢 Share this campaign with your friends, family, church, and social media network

Your donation will go directly toward legal fees and case-related expenses to give Shawn a fighting chance.

Time Is Critical

Every day that passes without proper legal help makes it harder to fight for justice. We need to act now to get Shawn the support he needs and deserves.





Let’s come together family to support someone who has always shown up for others. Let’s show Shawn that he is not alone in this battle.





Thank You

From the bottom of our hearts — thank you for your support, your prayers, and your kindness.





– The Green Family











