Justice 4 Ember and Wyatt





All proceeds from this Funding Campaign will go to Ember and her son Wyatt’s situation; covering legal, travel, and living costs for her and her son.

Their story, put in short, is that Ember (an American citizen) was married to a Canadian for just under a year, and gave birth in Canada in August to a beautiful boy named Wyatt Sydney Newhook. She fled the country shortly after giving birth for her and her son's safety due to reasons we cannot share publicly, and she went into postpartum psychosis and was hospitalized after fleeing back to the United States. Her husband (the very person she was fleeing from for her and her son's safety) and her in-laws hired a private investigator to find her, and she was ordered to come to court the very day she was released from the hospital. The court unjustly awarded her husband custody of Wyatt just before he was 4 weeks old, as she was continually cut off and not allowed to speak in the courtroom and did not have time to find a lawyer to represent her in court.





Since all of this occurred in September of 2024, her husband has not permitted her to see her son, other than sending her 2 pictures a month of him. Ember has been working hard to raise funds to return to Canada to fight for custody of her child and pay for legal costs, along with going to therapy weekly, getting EMDR treatment to relieve trauma responses and to heal her mind.





Again, all proceeds of this Funding Campaign will go towards Ember Bush to help her reunite with her son Wyatt, who is now 7 months old.

We are hoping that her situation and sharing this campaign will also raise awareness of the importance of mental health and postpartum psychosis, as this condition is extremely rare and not many people know about it.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, and we pray that this story of real events that have taken place will move your heart to be apart of reuniting a mother and son.