Justice for smokie

HELP US BREAK THE CHAINS: The Emergency Legal Rescue for Smokie

The Story:

We are launching this urgent, censorship-proof legal defense fund to rescue my fiancée, Smokie, from 21 years of severe parental abuse, trauma, and systemic isolationunder a restrictive Massachusetts court order.

Smokie is a 39-year-old survivor who has been subjected to a heartbreaking cycle of institutionalization and control since she was just 3 years old. Her severe psychological conditions, including Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), are the direct result of childhood trauma caused by both of her parents.

People often wonder how a young adult gets legally trapped forever the exact moment they turn 18. For Smokie, it was a calculated medical trap. While she was at Westborough State Hospital, the facility failed to take her off her heavy psychiatric medications for a full 24 hours before she stepped foot in the courthouse.

On the day her rights were signed away, Smokie was actively falling asleep in court.She was so heavily sedated she was slipping out of consciousness, only retaining the word "guardianship" and a cruel, deceptive promise that she would be allowed to marry whoever she wanted. Instead, her parents used her incapacitation to lock her into permanent legal control, systematically surrounding her with toxic influences.

To this day, we do not know her exact legal rights because her parents have never let her see the paperwork she signed. They swip-swap between the terms "guardianship" and "conservatorship" to deliberately confuse people and block anyone from discovering the truth. Smokie's monthly benefits are handled through the Department of Mental Health (DMH) by her representative payee, Bay Cove. Yet, despite this state oversight, her parents manage to intercept her funds. They have historically enforced a tiny, controlled budget of just $50 a week using a continuous claim that she owes them money. While they recently claimed they would up her allowance to $100 a week, we cannot reliably trust that this is true, and even if it were, it is still completely insufficient to cover her complex physical and medical needs. My mother and I have been entirely gatekept by her family from getting any clear evidence, leaving Smokie completely in the dark about her own life.

Before I ever met her, a schizophrenic man manipulated his way into her life, gained her trust, and assaulted her. When she tried to seek protection, her parents used severe scare tactics to terrify her and stop her from ever getting a restraining order against him. Though they have long been separated, her parents continue to actively use her physical limitations to trap her from getting a divorce. They exploit her confinement to keep her legally bound to her abuser, intentionally blocking her from marrying me or anyone good for her, using the system to maintain absolute ownership over her life.

But her parents cannot suppress the truth. Smokie wants to marry me, and that is a factual reality. The deep, genuine love between the two of us is showed all over her and my TikTok accounts for the world to see. Our public love story is proof of her capacity for real, supportive, human connection, yet her parents are desperately using her physical mobility boundaries as a cage. Knowing she cannot walk or wheel herself long distances, they trap her in a tiny geographic bubble around her apartment to ensure she has no way to physically escape their reach or easily navigate the legal system on her own. They keep her uneducated in basic life skills like modern technology or navigation.

This situation is part of an ongoing, life-threatening crisis of neglect. Her parents left her entirely without food in her apartment for two weeks. In desperation, Smokie reached out to me directly because she didn’t want to deal with her mother. As she asked me to do, I immediately messaged her mother to advocate for her food.

In retaliation, her mother used intense manipulation and DARVO tactics to attack our household across state lines. They intentionally weaponized a severe neurological condition to induce a life-threatening tonic-clonic seizure in me just to silence our voices and cover up their neglect. Around the beginning of August 2026, her mother explicitly doxxed my personal cell phone number straight to her lawyer-father so he could launch direct, targeted attacks against me.

Because our family and my physical safety were being threatened, I immediately blocked his number and sent it straight to my mother so she could handle records. I refused to interact with his abuse, only unblocking him a few brief times to employ the gray rock method to pressure him into responding to my mother's text messages.

Seeing that her parents completely refused to support her basic human dignity, my mother and I stepped in directly. We provided her with a hidden, secure phone lifeline to protect her data, and paid out of pocket to start supplying her with essential medical diapers and specialized supplements to temporarily calm down her GI issues until we have her safe with us and can get her all the proper, comprehensive medical care she needs. When her parents actively refused to fix her old, malfunctioning phone and stated it was "not their problem," my mother and I stepped in again. Following the medical supplies we were already providing, we purchased Smokie a brand-new iPhone 16 under our family plan, arming it with Face ID and a private passcode, a privacy screen, a hidden new number, and a separate messaging app just to communicate with her parents safely without disclosing her actual location. Her father is a practicing attorney who is actively using his legal background to harass our family and issue terrifying threats to keep Smokie trapped forever.

But we are refusing to back down.

My mother runs a structured, licensed, and deeply supportive Family Model Care homein Tennessee. Smokie is actively begging to escape Massachusetts so she can finally heal in a safe, peer-supported family environment where our love and her independence are encouraged, not suppressed.

We are unleashing elite, heavy-hitting Boston trial powerhouses to file emergency petitions in the Suffolk County Probate Court. These attorneys will clear a conflict check, pull her official court records to shatter their information blackout, launch emergency strikes to suspend her parents' powers, demand a court-ordered investigator enter her apartment, initiate her contested divorce, and legally clear the path to bring Smokie home to Tennessee.

Because her father is a lawyer, this will be a high-stakes, aggressive courtroom battle. Elite trial firms require massive upfront retainers, and mainstream platforms like GoFundMe freeze high-conflict funds under attorney threats. That is why we are using GiveSendGo.

100% of the donations from this campaign will go towards trial lawyers and securing her physical relocation. Every dollar you give helps buy a piece of the legal armor needed to break her chains. Please donate, share this link to TikTok and Facebook, and pray for Smokie’s safe extraction. Thank you for standing with us.



