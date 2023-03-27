Justice For RJ And 1198

Five years ago, RJ had to come out of retirement and find a job that would pay the monthly bills. She found part-time minimum wage employment (at age sixty-seven) and was on her way to her job (where she stands for five to six hours a shift) Friday morning August 7, 2026. She never made it! RJ was at a traffic signal and when it turned green, she proceeded to go only to have her world turned inside out upside down upended by a 92-year-old driving menace to society who ran the red light (at a red-light camera intersection) and broadsided her twenty-year-old car. Totaled! She has not had any car payments for seventeen years. Her first car payment is due in October, and the amount is equivalent to two cable bills a month! This is an extreme hardship. Especially at age 72. Yes, she has a lawyer working on a settlement, but communication has been slim to none. She needs help and support now! Not whenever the personal injury suit gets resolved. There are monthly bills and food to be put on the table. Any and all help would greatly be appreciated! Thank you.