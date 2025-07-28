Justice for Jacob: A Family's Stand Against a System of Power

Who: Jacob and Lauren, a 36-year McKinney family and small business owners.

The Fight: We are prosecuting three lawsuits against the City of McKinney, Collin County, and Methodist Health for a horrifying campaign of malicious prosecution, in-custody assault, and corruption that left Jacob disabled and our family's reputation shattered.

The Stakes: We are seeking accountability and $50M in damages in each case, not just for us, but to ensure this never happens to another citizen.

The Urgency: After three years of fighting pro se, we have two jury trials officially scheduled for January and June 2026. We need your help to level the playing field against their taxpayer-funded legal teams and get us across the finish line.

The Full Story

From McKinney, Texas – July 28, 2025

What happens when the very institutions sworn to protect you become your persecutors? What happens when a man with a perfect record, a respected local business owner, and a dedicated community member is targeted, assaulted, and systematically wronged?

My name is Lauren, and my husband is Jacob Lucé. For 36 years, McKinney, Texas has been his home. It’s where we built our life and our small business, Luce Prospect Group. It’s where we believed in the promise of safety and justice.

Three years ago, that promise was broken. Our family was thrown into a three-front war against seemingly insurmountable institutional power. Jacob and I have been fighting not just for his name, but for a principle that affects every one of us: no one should be above the law.

The road has been long and the personal cost immense, but we have reached a critical turning point. While not a lawyer, Jacob has fought these giants to a standstill. With two major trials now on the calendar and a default judgment pending, we have them on their heels. Now, we are asking you to stand with us, to help us cross the finish line and restore justice.

The Three-Front War for Accountability

Jacob and I are currently prosecuting three separate, high-stakes lawsuits. The alleged malice and fraud in each case open the door for punitive damages, which are designed not just to compensate, but to punish wrongdoing and prevent it from happening to anyone else.

1. The City of McKinney: A Fight Against Municipal Corruption ($50M Federal Lawsuit)

This isn't just a lawsuit; it's a fight against a documented campaign of malicious prosecution and constitutional rights violations by the City of McKinney. It began with a chilling encounter where a McKinney Police officer allegedly referred to himself as a "white monster" to Jacob, who is Jewish. This was only the start. The city then escalated its campaign by allegedly fabricating criminal convictions against Jacob. Court records show that on two separate occasions, the city's legal department filed fraudulent "no contest" pleas in court—without Jacob's knowledge or consent—to create a criminal record where none existed. This fraudulent record was then published, permanently damaging Jacob's name and our family's reputation. When confronted with the evidence of this fraud, the city entered into court-ordered mediation and agreed to a settlement. But the betrayal continued. The city then breached the terms of that settlement agreement, forcing us back into a legal battle to clear Jacob's name and hold them accountable for their actions. Every step of this journey is a documented fact, showcasing a pattern of corruption that cannot be ignored. Current Status: The city's defense appears to be in disarray. According to federal court records, they have failed to conduct depositions and are facing a trial they seem unprepared for.

The Reckoning: A federal jury trial is officially scheduled for January 2026. This will be a public airing of the city's methods and our chance to hold officials accountable.

2. Collin County: A Fight Against Institutional Abuse ($50M State Lawsuit)

This case addresses the darkest chapter of this ordeal. Jacob was the victim of assault and sexual assault while in custody at the Collin County Jail—a facility with a tragic and documented history of in-custody deaths. The physical and psychological injuries he sustained have been life-altering. He is now finalizing a federal disability claim because of what he endured inside that jail. Current Status: The case has survived motions to dismiss and is in the discovery phase, proceeding toward a full trial.

The case has survived motions to dismiss and is in the discovery phase, proceeding toward a full trial. The Reckoning: A jury trial is officially scheduled for June 2026. This trial will shine a light on the horrific conditions within the Collin County Jail and demand justice for the abuse that takes place behind its walls.

3. Methodist Health: A Fight for Corporate Accountability ($50M Lawsuit)

This lawsuit stems from events related to the ongoing persecution and the system's failure to provide adequate care and protection. Current Status: The hospital's inaction speaks volumes. They have been in a state of default since October 2024. On March 7, 2025, we appeared for an in-person hearing on the matter. The Defendant failed to appear.

The hospital's inaction speaks volumes. They have been in a state of default since October 2024. On March 7, 2025, we appeared for an in-person hearing on the matter. The Defendant failed to appear. The Reckoning: A default judgment against Methodist Health could be issued at any time. This would be a massive victory and a clear statement that even major corporations must answer for their actions.

Why We Need Your Help: Leveling the Playing Field

Jacob and I are doing the impossible. Jacob has a history of successfully defending himself in court, even winning a unanimous jury verdict in McKinney. He has proven that one righteous citizen can stand up to those who try to steal their name.

But we can no longer do it alone. This fight has become our full-time, unpaid job. Taking on a city, a county, and a major hospital system simultaneously is a battle of attrition they expect us to lose.

The funds raised here will go directly to two critical areas:

Survival: Covering our family’s basic living expenses so we can continue to devote 100% of our time to this fight for justice. Litigation Costs: The staggering costs of taking on three Goliaths at once.

Your contribution, no matter the size, is a direct investment in justice. It helps us afford:

Expert Witnesses: To expose the truth about police procedures, medical trauma, and legal misconduct.

To expose the truth about police procedures, medical trauma, and legal misconduct. Depositions & Transcripts: To get sworn testimony from dozens of witnesses.

To get sworn testimony from dozens of witnesses. Trial Preparation: To compile thousands of documents and prepare for weeks-long jury trials.

Our Commitment to You

We believe in transparency and community. In gratitude for this platform, we pledge to donate 10% of all funds raised back to GiveSendGo. We also pledge to reimburse 100% of all donations received back to our supporters once we achieve victory in our legal campaign.

From both of us, thank you for reading our story. Thank you for your prayers, your support, and your belief that the truth will always prevail. Together, we can send a powerful message that no institution is too powerful to be held accountable.

Please join us. Stand for Justice. Stand with Jacob.





