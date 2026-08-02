Justice for Cody: Bury & Inheritance

Those who knew my son knew he was a caring young man who would go out of his way and give the clothes off his back for others. He grew up riding bikes, building ramps, and skateboarding everywhere.





We are left with many unanswered questions after he was found on the sidewalk of a major street with head injuries and a scrape on his right hand, but no broken bones. How this could happen to him remains unknown, but he is now in Heaven with the loved ones who were there for him growing up.





I am writing to ask for your help in laying him to rest, purchasing a headstone, and securing justice for him. Today, I want to turn this pain into purpose by raising money for his burial expenses and a proper marker to honor the beautiful soul we lost so suddenly.





"Sometimes losing someone feels like holding on forever—to memories, to pain, even to hope." With your support, we can find strength rather than just sadness. Please share this message if you can help. Together, let’s honor him by finding the answers he deserves.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for any support you can provide during this difficult time.







