Justice, Counsel, and a Fair Review for Travaris T. Guy





For more than two decades, Travaris T. Guy has been fighting to have serious legal questions about his convictions and sentences fully and fairly reviewed. Today, he needs help securing qualified legal counsel to examine what happened and determine what legal remedies may still be available.





Travaris was originally convicted of attempted first-degree murder. Years later, after extensive post-conviction litigation, the attempted-murder conviction was vacated. The Illinois Supreme Court later directed that a conviction be entered for aggravated battery with a firearm, a lesser-included offense, and the case was returned to the circuit court for sentencing.





Travaris was then sentenced to 30 years for aggravated battery with a firearm. He also received a consecutive 30-year sentence for second-degree murder.





He believes there are serious and unresolved legal questions surrounding his case that deserve independent review by experienced counsel.





Those questions include whether his sentences were authorized under the applicable law, whether his second-degree murder sentence was affected by changes and interpretations of Illinois habitual-criminal law, whether issues involving aggravated battery with a firearm were adequately preserved and presented before sentencing, and whether the jury instructions and verdict forms involved in his case created constitutional and procedural concerns.





One issue is especially important to Travaris: his attempted first-degree murder conviction was ultimately vacated after the courts found serious problems involving the instructions, verdicts, and the fairness of the proceedings surrounding that conviction. Yet he was subsequently sentenced to 30 years on aggravated battery with a firearm, the lesser offense on which the Illinois Supreme Court directed entry of conviction.





Travaris is seeking qualified legal counsel to independently examine the complete record, including the trial proceedings, jury instructions and verdict forms, post-conviction litigation, appellate decisions, Illinois Supreme Court proceedings, resentencing, and the issues raised regarding his current sentences.





There are also concerns Travaris wants independently evaluated regarding whether his legal representation was affected by potential conflicts or whether important issues were sufficiently preserved during resentencing and subsequent proceedings.





This campaign is not asking the public to decide whether Travaris is innocent or guilty. It is asking for help ensuring that he has access to qualified legal representation capable of reviewing a complicated, decades-long case and determining whether further legal action is appropriate.





After spending more than 20 years incarcerated, Travaris has continued working to improve himself. He earned his GED, obtained a college degree, and held jobs while incarcerated. He has continued studying his case and advocating for a complete and fair review of the legal questions he believes remain unresolved.





But legal representation and record review can be expensive. Travaris needs help raising funds so that qualified attorneys can review his case, obtain and analyze the necessary records, and determine whether there are viable avenues for further legal relief.





Every contribution, share, and message of support can help bring him closer to obtaining the independent legal review he is seeking.





If you believe everyone deserves meaningful access to qualified legal counsel and a fair opportunity to have serious legal questions reviewed, please consider supporting Travaris T. Guy.





If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this campaign with others.





The goal is simple: to give Travaris T. Guy a meaningful opportunity to obtain experienced, independent legal representation and a full review of the serious legal issues surrounding his convictions and sentences.





Thank you for reading, sharing, supporting, and helping give Travaris a chance to be heard.