Jucel Hospital Bill

Help Me Cover My Hospital Bills After Gallstone Surgery

Hello everyone,

My name is Jucel Estribo, and I am asking for your support during a difficult time in my life.

I was recently diagnosed with gallstones, and my condition required surgery. While I am grateful that the operation was successful, the medical expenses have left me with a hospital bill totaling ₱213,531.29.

This unexpected medical emergency has created a financial burden that is beyond what I can manage on my own. I am doing my best to recover physically while also facing the stress of paying these hospital expenses.

I am humbly asking for your help. Any amount, no matter how small, will go directly toward paying my hospital bill and related medical expenses. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean the world to me.

Your generosity, prayers, and encouragement will help me focus on my recovery without the overwhelming worry of this financial burden.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness gives me hope during this challenging time.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Jucel Estribo