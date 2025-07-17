Help This Single Mom Own Her Own House

Written by her sister Rose.

Juanita Sanders is my sweet sister, single mom to 3 teenagers and 2 little boys. The men in her life have not been true men, leaving behind a trail of pain. She bravely supports her beautiful family with long hours and hard work. It has been really tough for her with renting houses, needing to move often. She is just being evicted from the current house because her landlady suddenly decided she didn't want to rent anymore! She was only in this house a few months!😱She is now in the process of buying a house with not much to put down. She is dealing with a kind man who was raised by a single mom and understands the struggle, bless his heart, but it is still going to be a real struggle to get this house paid off. This house will cost her $200,000. There are no rentals in her price range in this area, close enough to our parents, where she wants to be, to be of help to our aging parents, bless her heart. Let's show her some love and help her buy her home. 🏡 Can we raise $100,000 for this sweet woman?