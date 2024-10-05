Campaign Image

Gerber Family

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $2,200

Campaign created by Justin Gerber

Campaign funds will be received by Justin Gerber

Gerber Family

Sarah's unpaid maternity leave has hit us harder than expected and, with having higher medical bills due to having a C-section, we are feeling pretty tight. We have seen God provide for us time and time again and are praying and trusting that He will continue to provide for us in this season. But we have also been working on being okay with reaching out and asking for help.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
2 months ago

Gary and JudybSalisbury
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying you will get your funds and Justin finds another job

