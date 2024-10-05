Gerber Family

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $2,200
Campaign funds will be received by Justin Gerber
Sarah's unpaid maternity leave has hit us harder than expected and, with having higher medical bills due to having a C-section, we are feeling pretty tight. We have seen God provide for us time and time again and are praying and trusting that He will continue to provide for us in this season. But we have also been working on being okay with reaching out and asking for help.
Praying you will get your funds and Justin finds another job
