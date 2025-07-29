Help a Dad Move Closer to His Daughter

For eleven years, Jordan has done his very best to be a good father to his daughter with 1,000 miles between them. Now she is starting middle school, and it has become apparent that she needs her dad more immediately involved in her life. However, finances have proved to be an obstacle, and Jordan needs help with moving costs in order to relocate by this fall. Please consider making a contribution to help with these expenses; every dollar will go towards moving truck rental, gas, and other related costs. Whether or not you are able to make a donation, your prayers would be greatly appreciated.