Help a Dad Move Closer to His Daughter

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $140
Campaign funds will be received by Jordan Pietz
For eleven years, Jordan has done his very best to be a good father to his daughter with 1,000 miles between them. Now she is starting middle school, and it has become apparent that she needs her dad more immediately involved in her life. However, finances have proved to be an obstacle, and Jordan needs help with moving costs in order to relocate by this fall. Please consider making a contribution to help with these expenses; every dollar will go towards moving truck rental, gas, and other related costs. Whether or not you are able to make a donation, your prayers would be greatly appreciated.
Praying for you, Jordan! 🙏🏻 Keep your courage up and know that God is doing good things through you and for you both.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.