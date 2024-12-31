Support The Robinson Family After Sudden Passing

Please consider helping the Robinson family get back on their feet after Matthew's sudden passing. I am Joy Robinson and mother of our 8 children. Our beloved husband and Daddy passed away suddenly while we were on a family vacation in Mexico, just before he was about to start a new job in Tampa. Matthew Robinson was almost 37 years old (he passed away just 3 days before his birthday) leaving behind his wife and 8 children. We experienced not only tremendous shock and grief, but also added trauma from being in a foreign country when he passed. We were intimidated and extorted by corrupt Mexican police and authorities, and were forced out of our savings along with selling our van, furniture and all we had that was financially valuable, to pay what they wanted so they would release my husband's remains to us and so we could go back home. Unfortunately, Matthew did not have life insurance because he had Klippel-Trenaunay Syndrome and was always denied coverage. Doctors had told him that he should expect to live a normal life span, and that the risk of a blood clot causing a heart attack due to his syndrome was possible but extremely rare. Unfortunately, this rare occurrence did happen to him very suddenly during our family vacation. After Matthew's passing, we lost all of our savings and things of value. I immediately went to work full-time to provide for my children and I, and without being able to take the time to properly grieve and heal. Although, I have been able to provide for our needs, I have not been able to afford my husband's funeral and burial, or to save for a van or to replace what we had lost. We have also had to live in temporary housing and move every few months- as I haven’t been able to afford a deposit or furniture that we’d need. This has been the most difficult time of our lives in every way possible and we have no other family or friends to help in any way or offer emotional support. God has been very gracious to us during this time and I have been working so hard as we try to navigate our new life without my husband and my children's Daddy. My oldest son has put his life on hold to help and my teenagers have also been helping with the childcare so I can work. Someone at church suggested we start this campaign. We can't do it on our own and are asking for help. We hope to finally give my husband the proper farewell and burial that he deserves, and to help our children and I navigate our new lives and begin to heal. We are also hoping for grief counselling, and a deposit and used furniture to have a long-term rental home instead of constantly moving from one temporary housing to the next. This would be a miracle that would change our lives during such a difficult time.

I have set the goal to the amount we were extorted of in Mexico, but it's okay if we don't meet the whole goal amount. Any amount is a blessing and will help us tremendously.

Most importantly, I ask for your prayers- I know that prayers are very powerful and produce miracles.



I want to thank you for all of your love, prayers and donations- no matter how small. May the Lord always abundantly bless you!

I will be sharing pictures of his service and updates with everyone here, so you can see how your donations are being used.

With all my love,

Joy

p.s. if you’d like to contact me directly, 727-504-7996.