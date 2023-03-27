Journey to Meet My Love in the Philippines

After losing my wife in 2017, my life changed in ways I could never have imagined. I was left to raise my boys, one of whom was still an infant, while trying to find a way forward through grief, fear, and uncertainty.





My faith in Jesus became the foundation that carried me through that season. There were times when I felt completely overwhelmed, but through prayer, faith, and the people God placed in my life, I found the strength to keep going and keep being the father my children needed.





Over the past two and a half years, I have built a serious long-distance relationship with a woman named Charmz in the Philippines. We have never met in person, but she has been a steady source of encouragement, kindness, and support during some very difficult periods in my life.





As our relationship became more serious, I spoke with my pastor about what the future might hold. His advice was simple: pray, seek God's direction, and ask Him to make a path if this relationship is meant to be.





I'm raising funds to make the trip to the Philippines to meet Charmz in person. Your support would mean so much as I take this step forward in faith.