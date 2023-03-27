Journalism Dream: University of Nairobi to USA

My name is Suleiman Shidhe Salat, and I am a Kenyan undergraduate student currently pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Nairobi.





From a very young age, growing up in Tana River and Garissa County, I have always been passionate about storytelling. In our region, many stories go untold, stories of struggle, of resilience, of young people who want to be heard but have no platform. I chose journalism because I believe that a single story can change a community, and honest media can bring peace, accountability, and hope.





My journey has not been easy. Coming from a humble background where my family are small-scale farmers, paying for my education has always been a challenge. Now I have an opportunity to study journalism in the USA, and this fundraiser will help me cover the costs of making that dream a reality.





Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward becoming a journalist who can tell the stories that matter, stories from my community and beyond. Thank you for standing with me.