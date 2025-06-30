A Father's Fight for His Son

My name is Joshua, and I am fighting for a fundamental right that no parent should have to struggle for: my right to be an active part of my son’s life. Since the moment he was born, I have been a devoted father—present, reliable, and wholeheartedly committed to his happiness and growth. I have always been emotionally available and deeply invested in his well-being.

For the first two years, I lived with my son and his mother, and we managed to co-parent effectively after our separation for another two years. Unfortunately, I am now facing a distressing situation where his mother is actively alienating him from me. This has been incredibly painful. The idea of being separated from my son breaks my heart—I love him more than words can express, and I miss him deeply. No father should endure this kind of suffering.



I am preparing for a custody trial in August and urgently need support to cover legal fees. Your contributions will enable me to hire an attorney, which is essential for my case. With legal assistance, I am hopeful that I will secure more time with my son, as I am seeking 50/50 custody.



Unfortunately, the family court system can often be biased against fathers, even those who are fully engaged and committed. If you believe that every child deserves the love and support of both parents, I kindly ask for your help in my fight to stay in my son’s life. Please consider donating or sharing my story. Every bit of support truly counts and makes a significant impact.



Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and unwavering support during this challenging time.

