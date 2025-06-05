Compassionately Nutty

Joseph is finally home!!!!! But as people may know, it requires a lot for his mom to take care of him. She is doing the best she can, but there's always that financial struggle. Again, I ask that people try to put themselves in her shoes. Everyone needs help every now and again so if you can please donate so that his mom can make sure he gets everything he needs & maybe something he wants. He deserves the world. Not just because he is my little brother, but because he is an amazing human being through and through.