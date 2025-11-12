HELP ME SHARING THE GOSPEL IN INDONESIA

Hi, my name is Jordan, and I’m stepping out in faith to go to Indonesia and share the truth of Jesus Christ.





I’m not backed by a church or organization — this is a personal mission I’ve prayed over, and I believe God is calling me to go. I’m raising $5,000 to cover my travel, basic needs, and the ability to focus fully on spreading the Gospel once I’m there.





I plan to stay for an extended period, live simply, and minister however God opens the doors — whether through one-on-one conversations, daily life, or using my gifts like music and teaching to point people to Christ.





This fundraiser is for those who feel led to sow into this mission.

I’m not asking for oversight, management, or strings — just trust. If you give, I ask that you do so freely, knowing I will use these funds as God leads me.





If you can’t give financially, I’d be deeply grateful for your prayers and for sharing this with others who believe in supporting bold steps of faith.





“Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.” – Mark 16:15





Thank you for helping send me.