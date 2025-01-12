Jordan Goudreau Defense

Hello,

My name is Jordan Goudreau. I am being prosecuted for political reasons. This case is yet another example of a gross miscarriage and government corruption of perpetrated by the Biden DOJ.

The Biden administration recently put a bounty on Maduro for 25 million. This is the same man I was hired to remove. This is hypocrisy at the ultimate level.

The prosecutor who built the case against me can be seen in this video stabbing a man on the street. His bail was 65k, mine was 2 million. A brave person put their house on the line for me. This is fundamentally unfair.

The timing of my arrest was very suspicious. The Venezuelan election had just taken place and the run-up to the US election was about to begin. My arrest generated more negative media attention for Trump’s campaign. Furthermore the Biden CIA restarted infrastructure attacks in Venezuela and didn’t want me to speak out about it.

I was always a soldier. It was my only profession. I trained for and fought in several wars of the last two decades as a Special Forces Operator. In 2019 as I was building my company to solve the school shooting problem, I was recruited by an executive branch fixer to plan and execute a coup in Venezuela. I was given executive authority by the US and Venezuelan president Juan Guaido, who eventually signed a contract with me for the coup.

The mission was sabotaged by by the CIA and FBI to hurt Trump. There were several high ranking officials in the Trump administration that wanted him out of office. This is evidenced by the Strunk emails and this Wired article.

The FBI and CIA had confidential informants and human assets among me and my men. As a result the mission failed, several of my men were killed and captured to include two courageous green berets.

The fake news media spun the story against me and my team in order to embarrass Donald Trump and cover the tracks of the CIA and FBI. You can see several of the hit pieces against me if you google my name. This article provides a more balanced assessment of the event. The AP news spearheaded this psyop campaign using CIA and FBI supplied confidential sources, sensationalizing the event so that they could acquire a hollywood movie deal. This is disgusting.

The AP has a long standing history of villainizing veterans like the hit piece on General Flynn. Here was Trump's response when charges were dropped.

I am just a retired soldier living on a military pension and do not have access to the unlimited manpower and resources of the DOJ. Please help me in the fight against injustice and government corruption.

Thank You

Nous Defions



Jordan Goudreau

















