Support Jonathan's Mission Trip to Romania

Bringing Hope and the Gospel to Romania

Dear Friends & Family,

I am incredibly excited to share an opportunity that God has placed on my heart! This summer, from June 13th to June 23rd, I will be traveling to Romania with COMMIT Ministries International to serve in small villages near the Bulgarian border. These communities face significant challenges—many of the elderly rarely see a doctor, families struggle to access resources, and children have limited opportunities to hear the Gospel.

During this mission trip, our team will be partnering with local churches, volunteer doctors, and community leaders to provide:

Medical care for the elderly and disabled who desperately need treatment.

Food outreach to impoverished families and those in need.

Children’s ministry through a 5-day Vacation Bible School, where we will share the love of Jesus through songs, games, and Bible lessons.

Light construction work to help improve a local community center, which serves as a gathering place for people experiencing both joy and hardship.





Why This Mission Matters

Many of the people we will be serving have little to no access to healthcare, resources, or spiritual guidance. Through this trip, we hope to be the hands and feet of Jesus, meeting both their physical needs and sharing the eternal hope of the Gospel.

How You Can Help

To make this trip possible, I need to raise $2,785 to cover the cost of travel, lodging, meals, and ministry materials. Any amount you give will directly contribute to this mission and help bring light to these communities!

Ways to Give

GiveSendGo: https://givesendgo.com/jonathansromaniamission

Venmo: @Jonathan-Graham-97

Your Impact

Your generosity will help provide medical supplies, food, and Gospel materials to people who might not otherwise receive them. Most importantly, your prayers and support will help bring hope, healing, and the message of Jesus Christ to those in need.

Thank you for considering being part of this mission with me! If you have any questions or want to hear more, I’d love to share.

With gratitude,

Jonathan Graham