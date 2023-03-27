Join A Retired RN's Fight Against Breast Cancer

Hi, my name is Stephanie. And my mother, a registered nurse of 32 years, was diagnosed with ILC Pleomorphic Breast Cancer in April of 2026. My mother dedicated herself to helping others, touching the lives and hearts of many as a nurse, a mother, and a supporter of everyone around her.





She is now retired, on social security, and this GiveSendGo is to cover one year of chemotherapy and targeted treatment, transportation, surgery, testing, and other related expenses. She has two annual deductibles of $4,000 each. In addition, 20% and copays.





Her oncologist has required $3,000 upfront, before they will even start chemotherapy.





This fundraiser does not include costs of any prosthetics, freezing cap, or reconstructive procedures, which she has decided not to pursue for now.





And prayers or donations, no matter how small, are appreciated! Thank you for thinking of her. I will keep this updated with how things are going.



