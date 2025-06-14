Help me bury my brother John!

John Andrew Rankin has past away in Alabama, and the family is sadly trying to pay for the cremation, and transporting his ashes back to the Rio Grande Valley for funeral expenses, and burial. If you would like to help with these expenses please make donations to Cash app, Zelle, Paypal, money orders, or through this donation campaign. Thank You so much for your prayers, and your help in burying my brother John Andrew.

Cash App: $Janetd002

Paypal: @SusanSchane

zelle: 9563097315



