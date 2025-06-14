Help me bury my brother John!

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $541
Campaign funds will be received by Janet De la Cruz
John Andrew Rankin has past away in Alabama, and the family is sadly trying to pay for the cremation, and transporting his ashes back to the Rio Grande Valley for funeral expenses, and burial. If you would like to help with these expenses please make donations to Cash app, Zelle, Paypal, money orders, or through this donation campaign. Thank You so much for your prayers, and your help in burying my brother John Andrew.
Cash App: $Janetd002
Paypal: @SusanSchane
zelle: 9563097315
I will miss you John.
Kirk Stafford In-Laws
May his soul rest in peace with our Heavenly Father.
My condolences
So sorry for your loss
