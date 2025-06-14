Campaign Image

Help me bury my brother John!

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $541

Campaign created by Janet De la Cruz

Campaign funds will be received by Janet De la Cruz

John Andrew Rankin has past away in Alabama, and the family is sadly trying to pay for the cremation, and transporting his ashes back to the Rio Grande Valley for funeral expenses, and burial. If you would like to help with these expenses please make donations to Cash app, Zelle, Paypal, money orders, or through this donation campaign. Thank You so much for your prayers, and your help in burying my brother John Andrew.

Cash App: $Janetd002

Paypal: @SusanSchane

zelle: 9563097315


Recent Donations
Leo P
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

I will miss you John.

David and Diana Martin
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Kirk Stafford In-Laws

Ayala Fam
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Ramos family
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Caro Castillo
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Valerie Villarreal
$ 26.00 USD
1 month ago

May his soul rest in peace with our Heavenly Father.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

joeythen
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

My condolences

Jayson
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Jamyl Hurtado
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry for your loss

Updates

Prayer Requests

