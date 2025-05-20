Let's Complete Jireh Academy Campus in Tanzania

Your Gift Helps Build Jireh Academy in Mlandizi Pwani, Tanzania.

Every child deserves a safe, nurturing environment to learn and grow in Christ's love. For parents in Mlandizi, Tanzania, there's one clear option.

Jireh Academy is a Christ-centered Nursery & Preschool in Mlandizi. It offers local families what they want most: a secure, loving space where their children can thrive while building a strong spiritual foundation.

We met Deborah during a mission trip to Mlandizi. She's a teacher, translator, and Christ-follower. She impressed us with her desire to bring Christ-centered education to her region's families. A US-based couple generously supported the land purchase and construction of this new school building, but their funds are depleted. Deborah needs your help to complete the campus!

Our Promise to Supporters: Jireh Academy is committed to creating an environment where every child feels protected, valued, and loved. That's why they need your help raising funds to complete the campus. Your support will help to

Purchase and install a security fence to protect the children from the road and help Jireh Academy earn government certification.

Purchase and install playground equipment to attract new families and give children a safe and fun place to play.

Sustain the school through new student growth when the campus is more attractive and complete.

Your Gift Creates Lasting Change. When you support Jireh Academy, you're not just helping them finish the campus; you're changing lives.



Here's how you can help:

Watch the short video to hear from Jireh Academy's Managing Director Make a financial gift toward fencing and playground equipment to complete the Jireh Academy campus Invite people to share your joy by inviting your church and community to be part of Jireh's story.

Without your support, many Tanzanian children may miss the opportunity for quality early education in a Christ-centered environment. Together, we can change that story.





Your Impact

Children receive personalized attention in a nurturing, Christian environment.

Parents gain peace of mind about their children's safety and spiritual growth.

The community grows stronger through Christ-centered education.





Join Our Mission. Your generous gift helps Jireh Academy welcome more families and students while sharing Christ's love with the next generation of Tanzanian leaders.

Therefore, as you received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in him, rooted and built up in him and established in the faith, just as you were taught, abounding in thanksgiving. – Colossians 2:6-7