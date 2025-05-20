Let's Complete Jireh Academy Campus in Tanzania

Goal:
USD $8,500
Raised:
USD $100
Your Gift Helps Build Jireh Academy in Mlandizi Pwani, Tanzania.
Every child deserves a safe, nurturing environment to learn and grow in Christ's love. For parents in Mlandizi, Tanzania, there's one clear option.
Jireh Academy is a Christ-centered Nursery & Preschool in Mlandizi. It offers local families what they want most: a secure, loving space where their children can thrive while building a strong spiritual foundation.
We met Deborah during a mission trip to Mlandizi. She's a teacher, translator, and Christ-follower. She impressed us with her desire to bring Christ-centered education to her region's families. A US-based couple generously supported the land purchase and construction of this new school building, but their funds are depleted. Deborah needs your help to complete the campus!
Our Promise to Supporters: Jireh Academy is committed to creating an environment where every child feels protected, valued, and loved. That's why they need your help raising funds to complete the campus. Your support will help to
Your Gift Creates Lasting Change. When you support Jireh Academy, you're not just helping them finish the campus; you're changing lives.
Here's how you can help:
Without your support, many Tanzanian children may miss the opportunity for quality early education in a Christ-centered environment. Together, we can change that story.
Your Impact
Join Our Mission. Your generous gift helps Jireh Academy welcome more families and students while sharing Christ's love with the next generation of Tanzanian leaders.
Therefore, as you received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in him, rooted and built up in him and established in the faith, just as you were taught, abounding in thanksgiving. – Colossians 2:6-7
Much love to you Deborah!!!
