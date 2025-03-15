Jimmy Sovocool

I just finished a 5-month missionary training school with Youth With A Mission, Lancaster. It was honestly one of the best seasons of my life! The Lord taught me so much and grew my faith incredibly. I was able to go to Albania and preach the Gospel and see many people give their lives to Jesus!

God has called me to continue in missions and I have the opportunity to do a leadership training school with the same base. The school consists of classroom training and hands-on training where we will get to lead teams on short term trips!

I am so excited for this next season and I would like to invite you to pray about partnering with me financially. I have raised some of the money so far but I’m still in need of $7,000 more. I am so grateful for your support! Thank you in advance!