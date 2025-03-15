Jimmy Sovocool

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by James Sovocool
I just finished a 5-month missionary training school with Youth With A Mission, Lancaster. It was honestly one of the best seasons of my life! The Lord taught me so much and grew my faith incredibly. I was able to go to Albania and preach the Gospel and see many people give their lives to Jesus!
God has called me to continue in missions and I have the opportunity to do a leadership training school with the same base. The school consists of classroom training and hands-on training where we will get to lead teams on short term trips!
I am so excited for this next season and I would like to invite you to pray about partnering with me financially. I have raised some of the money so far but I’m still in need of $7,000 more. I am so grateful for your support! Thank you in advance!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.