Campaign Image

Jill's Cancer Battle

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $3,755

Campaign created by Ashley Rue

Campaign funds will be received by Briar Davis

Jill's Cancer Battle

I am starting this fundraiser for a dear friend of mine, Jill Salmons Davis, a loving mother and grandmother, and a friend to anyone who is lucky enough to know her. Many of you probably know her from her years of service at the Post Office. Jill was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer several months ago and underwent surgery and chemotherapy, both of which were successful. She also had 30 lymph nodes removed, three of which tested positive for cancer.


Last week, Jill went for a follow-up scan with her doctor in St. Louis, and it was discovered that the cancer had spread to her liver. Unfortunately, surgery to remove it is not possible due to its widespread presence. After meeting with her oncologist in Jefferson City, Jill was informed that without treatment, her prognosis is only three months to live, but with treatment, she has a chance of living up to a year. She has decided to proceed with treatment.


Jill has been out of work for some time now and the mounting medical bills, living expenses, and everyday costs are piling up. Nobody should have to worry or stress about these types of things while going through something like this.


As a compassionate community, let's come together to support Jill and her family during this difficult time. Your contributions will go towards covering her medical expenses, living costs, and providing a sense of hope and comfort during her challenging journey. Every little bit counts, and your generosity can help relieve some stress and worry for her. Let's rally together to help Jill and her family navigate this difficult time and come out victorious on the other side! Together, we can make a difference!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Steve and Debbie McDonald
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers up for you Jill!!!

Sandy Beyer Vail
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Remembering sweet summer nights playing kickball until the street lights came on and eating mulberries off the trees lining your lot. You were such a sweet little girl and I am so sorry you are going through this. Prayers for strength and comfort

Jason Birmingham
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tonya Hays Martin
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you, Jill!

Julie Edwards
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jill, I’m so very sorry you are dealing with this. I hope this helps a little. Praying for you and your family.

Dana Zoellner
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Scott Robinett
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Linnie and Brian Price
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Holly Fitterer
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Cayla and Matt Niswonger
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for you! 💕

Tim Keith
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and thoughts heading your way!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Vanessa Veit
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Linda Cremer
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you and praying for you, Jill!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Miss seeing Jill at the Post Office.

John and Julie Hawkins
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Affordable Towing
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Michial Heinaman
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you.

Michael and Dion Loucks
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you- we love you.

Garrick Adam Watson-Daro
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Jill, Your strength, grace, and light have touched so many—especially Garrick and me. We hope this brings a little comfort or joy your way. You’re in our hearts every step of this journey. With all our love, —Adam & Garrick

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo