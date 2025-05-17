Jill's Cancer Battle

I am starting this fundraiser for a dear friend of mine, Jill Salmons Davis, a loving mother and grandmother, and a friend to anyone who is lucky enough to know her. Many of you probably know her from her years of service at the Post Office. Jill was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer several months ago and underwent surgery and chemotherapy, both of which were successful. She also had 30 lymph nodes removed, three of which tested positive for cancer.





Last week, Jill went for a follow-up scan with her doctor in St. Louis, and it was discovered that the cancer had spread to her liver. Unfortunately, surgery to remove it is not possible due to its widespread presence. After meeting with her oncologist in Jefferson City, Jill was informed that without treatment, her prognosis is only three months to live, but with treatment, she has a chance of living up to a year. She has decided to proceed with treatment.







Jill has been out of work for some time now and the mounting medical bills, living expenses, and everyday costs are piling up. Nobody should have to worry or stress about these types of things while going through something like this.





As a compassionate community, let's come together to support Jill and her family during this difficult time. Your contributions will go towards covering her medical expenses, living costs, and providing a sense of hope and comfort during her challenging journey. Every little bit counts, and your generosity can help relieve some stress and worry for her. Let's rally together to help Jill and her family navigate this difficult time and come out victorious on the other side! Together, we can make a difference!