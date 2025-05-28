Bringing Common Sense to our Community

I am excited to announce my campaign for Charter Review Commission to bring commonsense solutions that reflect our community values of accountability, fiscal responsibility and prioritizing people over bureaucracy. As a passionate and dedicated leader, I am committed to listening to your concerns and representing your voice in our local government.

For too long, we have seen the lack of common sense and practicality in our political system, with decisions being made without considering the impact on our everyday lives. As your representative, I promise to put our community first and work towards solutions that benefit everyone, not just a select few.

As a resident of Vancouver since 1986, I have seen firsthand the struggles of our community, from rising costs of living to rising crime. I believe that we must prioritize our citizens' needs and ensure that our local government is working for us, not against us.

My campaign is built on the principles of transparency, accountability and community involvement. I will work to make our charter work for us and that every voice is heard.

We need leaders who understand our community's values and are committed to finding solutions to our challenges. As your representative, I will always put the needs of our community first and work towards a better future for all of us.

Please support my campaign by sharing this message with your friends and family, and by donating to my cause. Together, we can bring common sense to our community and make a real difference in the lives of our citizens. Thank you.